Official statistics announcement

National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) trends in children’s body mass index between 2006 to 2007 and 2019 to 2020

The html report presents key data on the trends in child body mass index from the NCMP between 2006 to 2007 and 2019 to 2020 in clear, easy to understand charts and graphics. The report displays overall trends in obesity, excess weight, and severe obesity prevalence over time. Trends are examined within different socioeconomic and ethnic groups to assess whether existing health inequalities are widening or narrowing.

Published 23 February 2021
Last updated 23 February 2021 — see all updates
From:
Public Health England
Release date:
April 2021 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in April 2021