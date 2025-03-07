Official statistics announcement

Mortality profile: November 2025 update

This tool brings together a selection of mortality indicators in order to make it easier to assess outcomes across a range of causes of death in England. This update will add data for the year 2024.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
7 March 2025
Release date:
4 November 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 4 November 2025 9:30am