Mortality profile: November 2025 update
This tool brings together a selection of mortality indicators in order to make it easier to assess outcomes across a range of causes of death in England. This update will add data for the year 2024.
This tool brings together a selection of mortality indicators in order to make it easier to assess outcomes across a range of causes of death in England. This update will add data for the year 2024.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).