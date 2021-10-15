Local Tobacco Control Profiles: December 2021 update
This update of the Local Tobacco Control Profiles tool will include new data for the following indicators: current smoker prevalence (APS), ex-smoker prevalence (APS), never smoker prevalence (APS), socio-economic gap in current smokers (APS), current smoker prevalence routine & manual group (APS), smoking attributable mortality (new method); smoking attributable deaths from heart disease (new method); smoking attributable deaths from cancer (new method); mortality from COPD, mortality from lung cancer. The tool provides a snapshot of the extent of tobacco use, tobacco related harm, and measures being taken to reduce this harm at a local level. These profiles have been designed to help local government and health services to assess the effect of tobacco use on their local populations. They will inform commissioning and planning decisions to tackle tobacco use and improve the health of local communities.