Knife and offensive weapon sentencing statistics: year ending March 2020

Statistics release cancelled

The COVID19 pandemic has caused MoJ to have to change its data gathering, access and release practices, focusing efforts on priority analysis and statistics. Our statement (https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/ministry-of-justice/about/statistics) explains this further and in particular, we are pausing access to the Police National Computer, to minimise non-essential travel by our analysts. In line with guidance (https://www.statisticsauthority.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Regulatory-guidance_changing-methods_Coronavirus.pdf) from the Office for Statistics Regulation, the decision has been made to cancel the Knife and offensive weapon sentencing statistics: January to March 2020 publication. We will keep users updated of any further changes via our published release calendar.