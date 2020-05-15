Official statistics announcement

Joint Forest Sector Questionnaire: Provisional 2020 data

Provisional UK data on wood production and trade for international organisations.

Published 15 May 2020
Last updated 15 May 2020 — see all updates
From:
Forestry Commission
Release date:
13 May 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 13 May 2021 9:30am