Official statistics announcement Interactive Health Atlas of Lung conditions in England (INHALE): June 2020 update

This update will include updated data for mortality from COPD for CCGs. The INHALE tool presents data about a range of respiratory diseases including COPD and asthma, at Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) level for England. This tool includes data from the 2nd Atlas of variation in risk factors and healthcare for respiratory disease and further updates to the tool are planned using the respiratory atlas data.