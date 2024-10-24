Individual Insolvency Statistics, August 2025
Monthly individual insolvency statistics for England & Wales and Northern Ireland, and quarterly statistics for Scotland. For England and Wales, Breathing Space scheme statistics are also included.
Monthly individual insolvency statistics for England & Wales and Northern Ireland, and quarterly statistics for Scotland. For England and Wales, Breathing Space scheme statistics are also included.
To help us improve GOV.UK, we’d like to know more about your visit today. Please fill in this survey (opens in a new tab).