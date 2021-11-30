Official statistics announcement

Indicators related to under 18 conceptions, pregnancy and birth: 2022 update

Update of indicators related to pregnancy and birth.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
30 November 2021
Last updated
11 March 2022 — See all updates
Release date:
4 May 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 4 May 2022 9:30am