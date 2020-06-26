Official statistics announcement Healthy pregnancy indicators

New indicators for smoking, maternal weight, alcohol and substance use, early access to maternity services and folic acid supplement use in early pregnancy based on data for 2018 to 2019 from the Maternity Services Dataset version 1.5. Data is presented at a national and regional level, with most indicators also available for upper tier local authorities, clinical commissioning groups and local maternity systems. The indicators complement data on the percentage of babies whose first feed is breastmilk which was published in March.