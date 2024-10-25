Accredited official statistics announcement

Further education and skills: November 2025

Statistics covering further education and skills summary data, including apprenticeships and detailed non-apprenticeship adult further education, in England for the 2024 to 2025 academic year.

From:
Department for Education
Published
25 October 2024
Last updated
30 October 2025
Release date:
27 November 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 27 November 2025 9:30am