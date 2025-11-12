Official statistics announcement

Excess mortality in England, December 2025 data

Analysis estimating excess mortality by factors including age, sex and cause of death within England and the English regions, with additional estimates for upper-tier local authorities.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
12 November 2025
Last updated
10 December 2025
Release date:
22 January 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 22 January 2026 9:30am