 Skip to main content
Official statistics announcement

Excess mortality in England, April 2026 data

Analysis estimating excess mortality by factors including age, sex and cause of death within England and the English regions, with additional estimates for upper-tier local authorities.

From:
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities
Published
2 April 2026
Last updated
14 May 2026
Release date:
21 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 May 2026 9:30am