Official statistics announcement

Provisional entries for GCSE: autumn 2021 exam series

The number of provisional entries for GCSE in the autumn exam series in England.

From:
Ofqual
Published
2 August 2021
Last updated
18 November 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
25 November 2021 9:30am (confirmed)

The release date has been changed

Previous date:
23 November 2021 9:30am
Reason for change:
Due to an unforeseen data quality issue, this publication has been delayed. We will further update this announcement page to confirm a new date when this issue has been resolved.
These statistics will be released on 25 November 2021 9:30am