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Accredited official statistics announcement

Enterprise Investment Scheme and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme: May 2026

Information on the number of companies and investors under the venture capital schemes, along with amount of investments, covering periods up to 2024 to 2025.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
14 April 2026
Last updated
14 May 2026
Release date:
21 May 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 21 May 2026 9:30am