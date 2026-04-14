Enterprise Investment Scheme and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme: May 2026
Information on the number of companies and investors under the venture capital schemes, along with amount of investments, covering periods up to 2024 to 2025.
Information on the number of companies and investors under the venture capital schemes, along with amount of investments, covering periods up to 2024 to 2025.
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