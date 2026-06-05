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Accredited official statistics announcement

English Housing Survey 2024 to 2025: housing and place

This factsheet examines tenure, affordability and climate resilience for homes in urban or rural communities, coastal communities, and geo-demographic segmentation using ACORN data.

From:
Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published
5 June 2026
Release date:
9 July 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 9 July 2026 9:30am