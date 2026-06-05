English Housing Survey 2024 to 2025: housing and place
This factsheet examines tenure, affordability and climate resilience for homes in urban or rural communities, coastal communities, and geo-demographic segmentation using ACORN data.
This factsheet examines tenure, affordability and climate resilience for homes in urban or rural communities, coastal communities, and geo-demographic segmentation using ACORN data.
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