Official statistics announcement

Detailed analysis of response times to fires: England, April 2020 to March 2021

The latest official statistics on trends in average response times in England.

From:
Home Office
Published
8 October 2021
Last updated
16 December 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
3 February 2022 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 3 February 2022 9:30am