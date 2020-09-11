Official statistics announcement

Conditional survival, split by cancer and non-cancer mortality, for adult cancer patients in England followed up to 2019.

This publication presents conditional cancer survival statistics for adults diagnosed between 2014 to 2018 and followed up to 2019. Conditional survival figures will show up to 10-year survival for cancer patients having survived up to 5 years after diagnosis. This publication presents the cumulative mortality by cancer and non-cancer causes to demonstrate potential differences in prognosis of cancer patients over time.

Published 11 September 2020
Public Health England
November 2020 (provisional)
These statistics will be released in November 2020