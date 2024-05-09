Accredited official statistics announcement

Company insolvencies, October 2024

Monthly tables and commentary on the numbers, rates and sectors of companies that have entered formal insolvency procedures in England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

From:
The Insolvency Service
Published
9 May 2024
Last updated
14 November 2024
Release date:
19 November 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 19 November 2024 9:30am