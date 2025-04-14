Accredited official statistics announcement

Children's Social Care in England 2025

Inspection data and information about the providers and places of children’s social care in England as well as inspections and inspection outcomes from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025.

Ofsted
14 April 2025
11 June 2025
16 July 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 July 2025 9:30am