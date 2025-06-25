Accredited official statistics announcement

Capital Gains Tax Statistics

This is the annual update of the Capital Gains Tax Accredited Official Statistics. The statistics include information on the number of taxpayers, capital gains, tax liabilities and Business Asset Disposal Relief as well as breakdowns by range of gain, taxable income, region and age up to the 2023 to 2024 tax year for Self Assessment and summary statistics for the 2024 to 2025 tax year for residential property disposals. Breakdowns by holding period and type of asset disposed of are also provided for the 2022 to 2023 tax year.

From:
HM Revenue & Customs
Published
25 June 2025
Last updated
25 June 2025
Release date:
24 July 2025 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 24 July 2025 9:30am