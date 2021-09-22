National statistics announcement

Adult Inpatient Survey: 2020

Statistics on people's experiences of NHS adult inpatient services in England in November 2020.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
22 September 2021
Last updated
22 September 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
19 October 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 19 October 2021 9:30am