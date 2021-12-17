Official Statistics

Adult social care workforce survey: December 2021

Experimental statistics from responses collected from almost 9,000 adult social care settings in England through the adult social care workforce survey.

Details

These documents contain official statistics (experimental) on the responses to the adult social care workforce survey and consist of:

  • a report
  • a collection of data tables

These statistics cover newly published information regarding respondents’ views on:

  • staff recruitment
  • maintaining staff morale
  • accessing agency staff
  • assistance from government
