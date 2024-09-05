Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: September 2024
Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy and infection control measures in adult social care settings.
Applies to England
Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:
- a monthly report
- associated data tables
Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:
- occupancy levels in care homes
- visiting in care homes
- COVID-19-related absence rates
Updates to this page
Last updated 5 September 2024 + show all updates
-
Under the 'Occupancy in care homes' section of 'Further analysis', the sentence 'beds in care homes that were vacant and non-admittable varied from 2.0% in London and the North East to 3.8% in Yorkshire and the Humber' was updated to remove 'and the North East'.
-
First published.