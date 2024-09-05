Official Statistics

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: September 2024

Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy and infection control measures in adult social care settings.

Department of Health and Social Care
5 September 2024
Applies to England

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: September 2024

Occupancy, visiting and workforce statistics, September 2024: data tables

Pre-release access list: adult social care in England, monthly statistics: September 2024

Details

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • a monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • occupancy levels in care homes
  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19-related absence rates

  Under the 'Occupancy in care homes' section of 'Further analysis', the sentence 'beds in care homes that were vacant and non-admittable varied from 2.0% in London and the North East to 3.8% in Yorkshire and the Humber' was updated to remove 'and the North East'.

