Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: June 2024

Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy and infection control measures in adult social care settings.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
6 June 2024

Applies to England

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: June 2024

Occupancy, visiting and workforce statistics, June 2024: data tables

Pre-release access list - adult social care in England, monthly statistics: June 2024

Details

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • a monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • occupancy levels in care homes
  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19-related absence rates

See the background quality and methodology for these statistics.

