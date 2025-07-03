Official Statistics

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: July 2025

Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy and infection control measures in adult social care settings.

Documents

Occupancy, visiting and workforce statistics, July 2025: data tables

Number of care home residents, July 2025: data tables

Long-term support - official statistics in development, July 2025: data tables

Assessments - official statistics in development, July 2025: data tables

Estimated uptake of digital social care records - official statistics in development, July 2025: data tables

Pre-release access list: July 2025

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • a monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • occupancy levels in care homes
  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19-related absence rates
  • number of care home residents
  • official statistics in development:
    • people receiving local authority-arranged or provided long-term support
    • people receiving assessments, who have not received long-term support in the previous 12 months from local authorities
    • estimates of digital social care record uptake

