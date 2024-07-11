Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: July 2024
Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy and infection control measures in adult social care settings.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:
- a monthly report
- associated data tables
Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:
- occupancy levels in care homes
- visiting in care homes
- COVID-19-related absence rates
- official statistics in development: insights from the client level data (CLD) collection on people receiving local authority provided or organised long-term support
- official statistics in development: estimates of digital social care record (DSCR) uptake