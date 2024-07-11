Official Statistics

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: July 2024

Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy and infection control measures in adult social care settings.

Department of Health and Social Care
11 July 2024

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: July 2024

Occupancy, visiting and workforce statistics, July 2024: data tables

Long-term support statistics, July 2024: data tables

Estimated uptake of digital social care record statistics, July 2024: data tables

Pre-release access list: adult social care in England, monthly statistics: July 2024

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • a monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • occupancy levels in care homes
  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19-related absence rates
  • official statistics in development: insights from the client level data (CLD) collection on people receiving local authority provided or organised long-term support
  • official statistics in development: estimates of digital social care record (DSCR) uptake

