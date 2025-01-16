Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: January 2025
Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy and infection control measures in adult social care settings.
Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:
- a monthly report
- associated data tables
Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:
- occupancy levels in care homes
- visiting in care homes
- COVID-19-related absence rates
- COVID-19 vaccinations
- flu vaccinations
- official statistics in development: insights from the client level data collection on people receiving local authority arranged or provided long-term support
- insights from the client level data collection on the number of people that receive assessments, who have not received long-term support in the previous 12 months from local authorities