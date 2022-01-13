Official Statistics

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: January 2022

Experimental statistics on a range of topics including infection control measures, coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 in adult social care settings.

Department of Health and Social Care
13 January 2022
13 January 2022 — See all updates

Applies to England

Adult social care monthly statistics, England: January 2022

COVID-19 vaccination statistics, January 2022: data tables

Flu vaccination statistics, January 2022: data tables

COVID-19 vaccination response rates, January 2022: data tables

Infection control, PPE and staffing level statistics, January 2022: data tables

COVID-19 testing statistics, January 2022: data tables

Pre-release access list: adult social care in England, monthly statistics: January 2022

Official statistics (experimental) on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • infection prevention control measures
  • PPE availability
  • staffing levels
  • COVID-19 testing
  • COVID-19 vaccinations
  • flu vaccinations

See the background quality and methodology for these statistics.

  1. Updated with the correct version of figure 9.

  2. First published.

