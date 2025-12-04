Official Statistics

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: December 2025

Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy and infection control measures in adult social care settings.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
4 December 2025

Applies to England

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: December 2025

Occupancy, visiting and workforce statistics, December 2025: data tables

Number of people receiving adult social care services, December 2025: data tables

Flu vaccination statistics, December 2025: data tables

Flu vaccination response rates, December 2025: data tables

Pre-release access list: December 2025

Changes to reporting approach and frequency

Following user consultation, from January 2026 we intend to divide the publication into 2 distinct publications with quarterly reporting cycles. These will be:

  • a publication based on the client level data collection
  • a publication based on the Capacity Tracker data collection

The tables within these publications will display monthly data, with 3 months of new data published every quarter in January, April, July and October.

We intend to release the first of these publications on 15 January 2026. Dates for future publications will be announced on the GOV.UK publication release calendar.

Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • a monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • occupancy levels in care homes
  • number of care home residents
  • number of people receiving regulated domiciliary care
  • visiting in care homes
  • COVID-19-related absence rates
  • flu vaccinations

Updates to this page

Published 4 December 2025

