Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: December 2025
Official statistics on a range of topics including occupancy and infection control measures in adult social care settings.
Applies to England
Changes to reporting approach and frequency
Following user consultation, from January 2026 we intend to divide the publication into 2 distinct publications with quarterly reporting cycles. These will be:
- a publication based on the client level data collection
- a publication based on the Capacity Tracker data collection
The tables within these publications will display monthly data, with 3 months of new data published every quarter in January, April, July and October.
We intend to release the first of these publications on 15 January 2026. Dates for future publications will be announced on the GOV.UK publication release calendar.
Official statistics on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:
- a monthly report
- associated data tables
Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:
- occupancy levels in care homes
- number of care home residents
- number of people receiving regulated domiciliary care
- visiting in care homes
- COVID-19-related absence rates
- flu vaccinations