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Official Statistics

Adult social care client level data, England: quarterly update to March 2026

Official statistics in development on insights from client level data from local authorities, including information on assessments and long-term support.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
2 July 2026
Last updated
2 July 2026 — See all updates

Applies to England

Documents

Adult social care client level data, England: quarterly update to March 2026

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Long-term support, data to March 2026

ODS, 1.84 MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Assessments, data to March 2026

ODS, 543 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Pre-release access list: client level data

HTML

Details

Official statistics in development on adult social care client level data in England. This publication consists of:

  • a quarterly report
  • associated data tables

The data in this publication includes statistics on local authority arranged or provided long-term support and assessments.

Updates to this page

Published 2 July 2026
Last updated 2 July 2026 Show all updates

  1. Added overview text to the 'Details' section of the publication landing page.

  2. First published.

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