Adult inpatient survey: 2020

Statistics on people's experiences of NHS adult inpatient services in England in November 2020.

Department of Health and Social Care
19 October 2021

Applies to England

Adult inpatient survey: 2020

The adult inpatient survey 2020 reports on the experiences of people aged 16 and over who stayed overnight in a hospital in England during November 2020. 137 NHS acute trusts participated in this iteration of the survey with over 73,000 responses received.

In 2020 – for the first time – respondents were able to complete the questionnaire online as well as by post.

Published 19 October 2021

