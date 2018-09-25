UK statement at the UN Nelson Mandela Peace Summit

Minister of State Harriett Baldwin delivered the UK statement at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit at the UN General Assembly in New York on 24 September 2018.

The assembled representatives of governments and civil society adopted a political declaration at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, committing to redoubling efforts to build a just, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive, and fair world.

Minister Baldwin said:

Today we mark one hundred years since the birth of an individual whose name became the byword for courage, compassion and moral strength.

Nelson Mandela was a titan of our generation, a symbol of hope, a true hero of the twentieth century. His legacy continues to resonate with those still fighting for a better, fairer, more equal world.

I am delighted to offer the United Kingdom’s full support for the Political Declaration, appreciation for Nelson Mandela’s achievements and our commitment to advance the issues he was so passionate about.

Nelson Mandela spoke many times about the de-humanising effect of poverty, the suffering of children deprived of adequate food, healthcare or education. He spoke of others deprived of their childhoods by conflict. And he reminded us that under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, every person is entitled to equal rights and freedoms without distinction of any kind.

He said none of us should be satisfied or at peace if others were struggling for their very survival. He challenged us to work together, and to do better.

This week, as we come together for the United Nations General Assembly, we have an opportunity, through Agenda 2030 and the Secretary-General’s Sustaining Peace agenda, to rise to Nelson Mandela’s challenge.

Together, we must do more to prevent conflict, to end poverty and to protect the planet so that people everywhere can enjoy peace, security and prosperity.

The United Kingdom restates our commitment to Agenda 2030, to Sustaining Peace, and to promoting education for the 131 million girls worldwide who are missing out on school.

Nelson Mandela once said ‘courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it’. Today, let us be inspired by his courage, his wisdom and his resilience.

Let us work together in his name for peace, for human rights and for equality.

Let us rise to his challenge and make the world a better place, for each and every one of us.