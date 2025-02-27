Prime Minister's remarks at the White House Press Conference: Thursday 27 February

Thank you very much, Mr President.

Thank you for your hospitality, thank you for your leadership.

This has been a very good and very productive visit.

And with your family roots in Scotland…

And your close bond with His Majesty the King…

It’s good to know…

That the United Kingdom has a true friend in the Oval Office.

And it was so good to see the bust of Winston Churchill back in its rightful place just a moment ago.

But look, in a moment of real danger around the world…

This relationship matters more than ever.

We remain each other’s first partner in defence…

Ready to come to the other’s aid…

To counter threats, wherever and whenever they may arise.

No two militaries are more intertwined than ours.

No two countries have done more together to keep people safe.

And in a few weeks’ time we’ll mark VE Day…

The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe.

Britain and America fought side-by-side to make that happen –

One of the greatest moments in our history.

We stand side-by-side still, today…

And we’re focused now…

On bringing an enduring end to the barbaric war in Ukraine.

Mr President, I welcome your deep, personal commitment…

To bring peace and stop the killing.

You have created a moment of tremendous opportunity…

To reach an historic peace deal –

A deal that would be celebrated in Ukraine and around the world.

That is the prize.

But we have to get it right.

There’s a famous slogan in the United Kingdom…

From after the Second World War –

That is that we have to “win the peace.”

And that’s what we must do now.

Because it can’t be a peace that rewards the aggressor…

Or that gives succour to regimes like Iran.

We agree – history must be on the side of the peacemaker…

Not the invader.

So the stakes, they could not be higher.

And we’re determined to work together to deliver a good deal.

We’ve discussed a plan today…

To reach a peace that is tough and fair…

That Ukraine will help to shape…

That is backed by strength –

To stop Putin coming back for more.

And I am working closely with other European leaders on this.

And I am clear –

That the UK is ready…

To put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal.

Working together with our allies,

Because that is the only way that peace that will last.

Mr President, in this new era…

You’re also right that Europe must step up.

And let me tell you now –

I see the growing threats we face…

And so the UK is all in.

This year we will be giving more military aid to Ukraine than ever.

And just this week…

I have set out how we are shouldering more of the security burden.

We’re already one of the biggest spenders in NATO…

And now we are going much further…

Delivering Britain’s biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War.

This isn’t just talk – it’s action.

Rebalancing the transatlantic alliance…

Making us all stronger…

And standing up for our shared values and shared security…

As Britain always has.

Now, Mr President…

It’s no secret we’re from different political traditions…

But there is a lot that we have in common.

We believe it’s not taking part that counts…

What counts is winning.

If you don’t win – you don’t deliver.

And we’re determined to deliver for the working people of Britain and America –

Who want – and deserve – to see their lives improve.

So we’re both in a hurry to get things done.

And that’s what the UK and the US do when we work together:

We win – and we get things done.

So we’ll do what it takes to keep our people safe…

We will also work together…

To deliver some big economic wins that can benefit us both.

We have $1.5 trillion invested in each other’s economies…

Creating over 2.5 million jobs across both economies.

Our trading relationship is not just strong –

It is fair, balanced and reciprocal.

We’re leaders together in so many areas…

Ranked one and two in the world as investment destinations…

One and two for universities…

One and two for Nobel prizes…

One and two in golf, as well – by the way…

And we’re the only two western countries with trillion dollar tech sectors –

Leaders in AI…

And look, we take a similar approach on this issue.

Instead of over-regulating these new technologies…

We’re seizing the opportunities they offer.

So we have decided today to go further…

To begin work on a new economic deal…

With advanced technology at its core…

Look – our two nations, together…

Shaped the great technological innovations of the last century.

We have a chance now…

To do the same for the 21st century…

I mean - artificial intelligence could cure cancer…

That could be a moonshot for our age…

And that’s how we will keep delivering for our people.

There are so many opportunities.

Keep our nations strong…

And fulfil the promise of greatness…

That has always defined this relationship.

Finally, to underline the importance of this bond…

It was my privilege and honour to bring a letter with me today –

From His Majesty the King…

Not only sending his best wishes…

But also inviting the President and the First Lady to make a State Visit to the United Kingdom…

An unprecedented second State Visit – this has never happened before.

It’s so incredible it will be historic.

And I’m delighted that I can go back to His Majesty The King and tell him that President Trump has accepted the invitation.

So thank you.

Our teams will now work together to set a date.

Mr President, we look forward to welcoming you in the United Kingdom.

Thank you once again.