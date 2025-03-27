PM remarks following the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris: 27 March 2025

It is now over two weeks since Ukraine agreed to an immediate 30-day ceasefire.

That offer is still unanswered. It is over a week since Putin agreed to an energy and infrastructure ceasefire.

Since then, Russia has hit energy infrastructure in cities across Ukraine.

They’ve increased their bombardment.

Firing over 1,000 long range drones at the country.

Hitting homes, schools and hospitals, with widespread civilian casualties.

One drone killed a mother, father and their daughter – an innocent family.

Then, this week we saw the agreement on a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

I welcomed this as a vital first step forward.

But within a few minutes of the announcement,

Russia set out new conditions and delays.

Now President Trump has rightly called them out for dragging their feet.

And we agreed here in Paris today that it’s clear the Russians are filibustering.

They are playing games and playing for time.

It is a classic from the Putin playbook.

But we can’t let them drag this out while they continue prosecuting their illegal invasion.

Instead, we should be setting a deadline of delivering real progress.

And we should hold them to that deadline.

So here in Paris we agreed that we must go further now to support the peace process. Support Ukraine and increase the pressure on Russia to get serious.

That means – first – stepping up the military pressure.

So the Defence Secretary will chair the next Ukraine Defence Contact Group on 11 April, to marshal more military aid and keep Ukraine in the fight.

Because peace comes through strength.

That was one of the main messages reasserted today and emphasised today all-round the table.

Second, it means increasing the economic pressure on Russia – accelerating new, tougher sanctions, bearing down on Russia’s energy revenues - and working together to make this pressure count.

We also discussed how we can support the implementation of a full or partial ceasefire, when it is in place, and how we can build efforts towards negotiations on a just and lasting peace.

That remains our shared goal. And that is what the Coalition of the Willing is designed to support.

The political will from partners here today was clear.

And this week in London we hosted over 200 military planners from 30 countries. Coming forward with contributions on everything from logistics and command and control, to deployments on land, air and sea.

That work continues at pace.

We will be ready to operationalise a peace deal whatever its precise shape turns out to be.

And we will work together to ensure Ukraine’s security so it can defend and deter against future attacks.

This is Europe mobilising together behind the peace process on a scale we haven’t seen for decades.

Backed by partners from around the world, we are determined to deliver a just and lasting peace.

Because we know it is vital for Ukraine and Europe as a whole and I am clear that it is vital for Britain.