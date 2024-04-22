PM joint statement with Prime Minister Donald Tusk of Poland: 23 April 2024

Well Donald, thanks very much – it’s great to be here with you.

And I’ve come directly from visiting British troops stationed in North East Poland…

…where they serve alongside your Polish Armed Forces, guarding NATO’s eastern flank.

And it is a reminder of the incredible strength of our relationship.

We are… sojusznicy na zawsze.

Allies for the long term.

We will never forget in Britain that it was Polish pilots that gave their lives to protect our country in the Battle of Britain.

And today we’re proud to stand together as NATO allies…

…two of Europe’s biggest military powers…

… two of Ukraine’s firmest friends.

And Donald, I want to thank you – and President Duda - for your leadership in supporting Ukraine.

We have stood beside them for two years…

…but this is the moment for us, militarily, to go further.

And today I have announced a further half a billion pounds of additional support for Ukraine…

…to provide more help on the battlefield and defend against the relentless Russian bombardment.

And together we call on all our partners to look again at what more they can do.

That includes acting now to unlock Russia’s frozen assets, which you and I have discussed.

And I also want to thank you for being so clear sighted on the rising threats that are facing our continent.

And again, on this issue we’re of one mind.

And today I announced an historic uplift in UK defence spending to meet those threats…

…to a new baseline of 2.5% of GDP.

It’s the biggest strengthening of our national defence since the end of the Cold War.

Because it’s time for us to re-arm.

And across Europe, I think Poland and the UK are part of a growing wave of countries that are taking greater responsibility for our collective security.

Poland is spending more of its GDP on defence than any NATO ally in Europe.

And with today’s announcement, the UK will be spending more in cash terms than any NATO ally in Europe.

And together we’re both firing up our defence industrial capacity.

We’re building new frigates here in Poland.

And as you said we’re delivering a next generation air defence system to help defend your skies.

And as a result of our conversations I am pleased to say we have strengthened our cooperation in all the different formats so that we can work together on this crucial issue of air defence.

I can also announce that next year we will be deploying RAF Typhoons here as well, emphasising how important we take this issue – and we want to help police Poland’s skies.

Air defence is critical and the UK wants to support Poland and work closely with you to do that.

We’re also deploying over 16,000 troops here as part of the NATO exercise Steadfast Defender.

So I’m proud that the UK is a partner of Poland and remains at the heart of European security.

Because that’s good for our shared security, and it’s also good for our prosperity.

I was pleased to note that our trade has doubled over the last few years reaching now £30bn.

UK firms are investing a lot in Poland in defence, healthcare, infrastructure, and again today we talked about deepening our energy partnership …

… And I’m glad that we’ve tripled UK export finance – support for Polish companies to buy goods and services from the UK from £5bn to £15bn in financial support. That’s the most generous offer to made to any partner.

And again is demonstration of our close cooperation.

And as you said we’re also working together to tackle illegal migration – which Putin and Lukashenko have sought to weaponise.

And that’s why we sent our Royal Engineers to help secure your border.

And why we’re joining forces with others across Europe to smash the trafficking gangs.

And there is, as you said, so much that unites us.

And there is an incredible affinity between our peoples.

But, I know Donald, from our conversations, that we have something else in common…

…that we are united by our admiration for one of Europe’s great leaders.

I’m talking of course about Margaret Thatcher.

She was the first British Prime Minister to visit Poland back in 1988.

But Donald knows that, because you were there to meet her at the Gdańsk shipyard!

Just to conclude, in her speech during that visit she described, precisely, the challenge before us today.

She said: “experience teaches us that freedom incurs responsibility.”

And as ever, she was right.

And I’m pleased that together we are meeting that responsibility.

Thank you very much.