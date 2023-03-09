NHS prescription charges from 1 April 2023

The National Health Service (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) (Amendment) Regulations 2023 (‘the Amendment Regulations’) have today been laid before Parliament to increase certain National Health Service charges in England from 1 April 2023.

We have applied an inflation rate of 3.21%. This year we have increased the prescription charge by 30 pence from £9.35 to £9.65 for each medicine or appliance dispensed. The cost of prescription pre-payment certificates ( PPCs ) will also be increased: 3-month PPC increases by £1 to £31.25 and 12-month PPC increases by £3.50 to £111.60. The recently introduced HRT PPC will cost £19.30.

Charges for wigs and fabric supports will also be increased in line with the blended inflation rate, as described above. Details of the revised charges for 2023 to 2024 can be found below.

Prescription charges

Single charge: £9.65

3-month PPC : £31.25

: £31.25 12-month PPC : £111.60

: £111.60 HRT PPC : £19.30

Wigs and fabric supports