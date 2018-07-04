HS2 Phase 2b eastern leg rolling stock depot location announcement

I would like to update the house on plans for the HS2 Phase 2b eastern leg rolling stock depot. I am today (4 July 2018) confirming the depot should be located at a site in the Aire Valley, adjacent to the M1, to the east of Leeds. This decision is laid out in today’s publication of the HS2 Phase 2b eastern leg rolling stock depot consultation response.

It was originally proposed that the depot be sited near Crofton, east of Wakefield. Due to operational and community concerns after the M18 / eastern route decision was announced, I asked HS2 Ltd to review alternative options for the depot site. The east of Leeds site was identified and a consultation seeking views on this proposed location was launched on 17 July 2017 and ran until 12 October 2017. The consultation revealed broad support for the new location.