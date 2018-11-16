Government Equalities Office to join Cabinet Office

In the Government Equalities Office’s (GEO) Oral Questions, Ms Mordaunt said:

“To ensure that the Government Equalities Office is at the heart of this government’s work the Prime Minister has agreed that it will join the Cabinet Office from the 1st of April next year. This machinery of government change will provide a permanent home for the Government Equalities Office in line with the key recommendations from the Women and Equalities Select Committee earlier this year. It will enable the GEO to have even more influence and leverage within government, working with the Race Disparity Unit, and the Office of Disability Issues, and others, to drive meaningful progress on equalities, and I think this will be a step-up in the work that the Government Equalities Office can do to reduce inequality in the UK.”