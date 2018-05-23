Framework document for High Speed 2 Ltd (May 2018)

I have today (23 May 2018) laid before Parliament a revised Framework document for High Speed 2 Ltd ( HS2 Ltd ).

HS2 Ltd is a corporate body established on 14 January 2009 to develop, promote and deliver the UK ’s new high speed rail network.

The document deals with matters relating to the Secretary of State’s role as shareholder of the company, its relationship with the department and respective accountabilities and governance.