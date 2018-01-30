Written statement to Parliament

Dartford – Thurrock Crossing charging scheme accounts for 2016 to 2017

Announces the publication of the Dartford – Thurrock Crossing charging scheme accounts for the financial year 2016 to 2107.

Published 30 January 2018
From:
Department for Transport, Highways England, and Jesse Norman MP
Delivered on:
Jesse Norman MP

The Dartford – Thurrock Crossing charging scheme accounts for 2016 to 2017 is published today (30 January 2018) under Section 3 (1) (d) of the Trunk Road Charging Schemes (Bridges and Tunnels) (Keeping of Accounts) (England) Regulations 2003.

A copy of the accounts will be placed in the house Library.

