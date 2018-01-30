Written statement to Parliament
Dartford – Thurrock Crossing charging scheme accounts for 2016 to 2017
Announces the publication of the Dartford – Thurrock Crossing charging scheme accounts for the financial year 2016 to 2107.
The Dartford – Thurrock Crossing charging scheme accounts for 2016 to 2017 is published today (30 January 2018) under Section 3 (1) (d) of the Trunk Road Charging Schemes (Bridges and Tunnels) (Keeping of Accounts) (England) Regulations 2003.
A copy of the accounts will be placed in the house Library.
Published 30 January 2018