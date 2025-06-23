WorkWell Pilots Evaluation Feasibility Study
An assessment of feasibility of evaluation options for the WorkWell pilot programme programme
This report assesses the feasibility of evaluating the WorkWell pilot programme. The report describes the evidence reviewed to arrive at this assessment of feasibility. It sets out the possible options for evaluation approaches and required data for these, encompassing evaluations of the programme’s impacts, costs and benefits, implementation and local system integration using participatory systems mapping.