WorkWell Pilots Evaluation Feasibility Study

An assessment of feasibility of evaluation options for the WorkWell pilot programme programme

Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care
23 June 2025

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-851-6, 1100

This report assesses the feasibility of evaluating the WorkWell pilot programme. The report describes the evidence reviewed to arrive at this assessment of feasibility. It sets out the possible options for evaluation approaches and required data for these, encompassing evaluations of the programme’s impacts, costs and benefits, implementation and local system integration using participatory systems mapping.

Published 23 June 2025

