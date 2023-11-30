About WorkWell

WorkWell is a new service that will address the rising flow of people out of work. Announced at the Spring Budget, WorkWell will be launched by the Department for Work and Pensions and the Department of Health and Social Care, and aims to support around 60,000 long-term sick or disabled people to start, stay, and succeed in work through integrated work and health support.

Offering a WorkWell service

A prospectus and grant application guidance published on 30 November invites applications from Integrated Care Systems in England to design and deliver WorkWell, as one of approximately 15 “Vanguards” running a pilot service. Funding and support will be offered to localities during the detailed design and set up phase in Q1 (April to June) and Q2 (July to September) 2024. WorkWell services are expected to begin service delivery from autumn 2024.

What is a WorkWell service?

WorkWell will focus on early intervention and support, offering participants an expert assessment of their health-related barriers to work along with a tailored plan to address these, and will serve as a pathway to other local services to help people get the support they need. WorkWell will also provide advice and support to employers where appropriate; triage, signposting and referrals to clinical and non-clinical support including wider community provision, for example, debt advice.

WorkWell services will be locally led in response to population need, building on existing supports to provide an integrated, local work and health service. Integrated Care Systems, including local authorities, will play a central role in convening local partnerships to design and deliver WorkWell, alongside wider partners including jobcentres.

Individuals can be referred to WorkWell through their employer, local services within their area, primary care providers such as GPs, Jobcentre Plus and themselves through self-referral.

More information is contained in WorkWell: Letter to Integrated Care Systems on the new service.

Eligibility

WorkWell will offer low-intensity interventions targeted at people in work who are struggling due to a health condition or disability, or recently unemployed people facing a barrier to return to work due to a health condition or disability.