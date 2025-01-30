Women’s Reproductive Health Survey 2021 national pilot: contraception and abortion results

In 2021, Public Health England ( PHE ), which was previously an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ), commissioned the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine ( LSHTM ) to develop and pilot a new Women’s Reproductive Health Survey ( WRHS ) tool.

The resulting WRHS national pilot was delivered online between 1 July and 17 August 2021 to women in England aged 16 to 54 years old. The pilot received over 13,450 responses.

The survey was designed to capture women’s experiences of reproductive health and patterns of service user, and identify disparities in access and outcomes. Questions in the survey covered themes on:

menstrual health, from menarche to menopause

preventing and planning pregnancy, including abortions

pregnancy experiences and intentions (which usually affects women between ages 16 to 54)

The analysis and report of the national pilot is focused on key findings on contraception and abortion. We do not plan to analyse themes on the other topics from the pilot as the data set has been superseded by the main Women’s Reproductive Health Survey 2023, which received over 59,332 responses. LSHTM published their headline findings from the WRHS 2023 on 17 October 2024.