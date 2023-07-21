Women's health hubs: information and guidance
Information to support implementation and delivery of women’s health hubs, including a core specification and a cost benefit analysis.
Applies to England
Details
These guidance documents provide information for integrated care systems and other local and national partners to support the establishment of women’s health hubs.
Women’s health hubs bring together healthcare professionals and existing services to provide integrated women’s health services in the community, centred on meeting women’s needs across the life course. Hub models aim to:
- improve access to and experiences of care
- improve health outcomes for women
- reduce health inequalities
These documents build on the Women’s Health Strategy for England, which was published in summer 2022.