Guidance

Women's health hubs: information and guidance

Information to support implementation and delivery of women’s health hubs, including a core specification and a cost benefit analysis.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
22 July 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Women's health hubs: core specification

HTML

Women's health hubs: cost benefit analysis

HTML

Details

These guidance documents provide information for integrated care systems and other local and national partners to support the establishment of women’s health hubs.

Women’s health hubs bring together healthcare professionals and existing services to provide integrated women’s health services in the community, centred on meeting women’s needs across the life course. Hub models aim to:

  • improve access to and experiences of care
  • improve health outcomes for women
  • reduce health inequalities

These documents build on the Women’s Health Strategy for England, which was published in summer 2022.

Published 22 July 2023

Related content