Women’s health hubs £25 million transformation fund
Information on allocation and delivery of the £25 million women’s health hubs transformation fund.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The letter to the integrated care boards (ICBs) outlines the allocation of the £25 million women’s health hubs fund.
The letter requests that the funding should be used to establish or expand at least one women’s health hub in every integrated care system (ICS). It also contains information about published resources to support implementation of hubs, and a new national network of women’s health champions.
The reporting template is for ICBs to provide the Department of Health and Social Care with information on plans for spending their funding allocation and setting up a women’s health hub.