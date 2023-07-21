Guidance

Women’s health hubs £25 million transformation fund

Information on allocation and delivery of the £25 million women’s health hubs transformation fund.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
22 July 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Letter to the chief executives of integrated care boards from health ministers, the Women’s Health Ambassador and the Chief Nursing Officer

HTML

Women's health hubs reporting template 2023 to 2025

34.5 KB

Details

The letter to the integrated care boards (ICBs) outlines the allocation of the £25 million women’s health hubs fund.

The letter requests that the funding should be used to establish or expand at least one women’s health hub in every integrated care system (ICS). It also contains information about published resources to support implementation of hubs, and a new national network of women’s health champions.

The reporting template is for ICBs to provide the Department of Health and Social Care with information on plans for spending their funding allocation and setting up a women’s health hub.

Published 22 July 2023

Related content