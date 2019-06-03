Research and analysis
Wildlife: GB disease surveillance and emerging threats reports, 2019
Quarterly reports published by the GB Wildlife Disease Surveillance Partnership on the monitoring of disease in wildlife.
These reports are produced by the Great Britain Wildlife Disease Surveillance Partnership which monitor trends in wildlife diseases.
The documents provide a summary of disease surveillance of wildlife covering:
- notifiable disease
- zoonotic disease
- emerging and endemic diseases
- UK priority and conservation concern species
Previous reports
- 2014 onwards, see the APHA animal disease surveillance reports collection
- Before 2014, see the archived AHVLA web pages
Published 3 June 2019