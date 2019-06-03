Research and analysis

Wildlife: GB disease surveillance and emerging threats reports, 2019

Quarterly reports published by the GB Wildlife Disease Surveillance Partnership on the monitoring of disease in wildlife.

Published 3 June 2019
Animal and Plant Health Agency

Quarterly GB wildlife disease surveillance and emerging threats report: January to March 2019

These reports are produced by the Great Britain Wildlife Disease Surveillance Partnership which monitor trends in wildlife diseases.

The documents provide a summary of disease surveillance of wildlife covering:

  • notifiable disease
  • zoonotic disease
  • emerging and endemic diseases
  • UK priority and conservation concern species

