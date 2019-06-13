Form

Wild birds: licence to kill or take to prevent serious damage (GL36)

As a land owner, occupier or authorised person, use this general licence to kill or catch alive certain wild birds to prevent serious damage.

Published 14 June 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Natural England
Applies to:
England

Licence to kill or take certain wild birds to prevent serious damage to livestock, foodstuffs for livestock, crops, vegetables, fruit, growing timber, fisheries or inland waters (GL36)

Details

If you’re a land owner, occupier or other authorised person you can use this general licence to carry out a range of otherwise prohibited activities against certain wild birds.

You do not need to apply for this general licence but you must meet its conditions and follow its instructions.

Published 14 June 2019

