Wild bird general licences: legal summary on decision to withdraw licences (GL04, GL05 and GL06) and assessments to support new ones

Legal summary of why Natural England took the decision to withdraw wild bird general licences and the assessments supporting the issue of 3 new licences (GL26, GL28, GL31).

Published 23 May 2019
Natural England

Natural England: General licensing legal summary

Assessment to support new licence: WML-GL26 - carrion crows

PDF, 1.78MB, 131 pages

Assessment to support new licence: WML-GL28 - Canada goose

PDF, 2.38MB, 149 pages

Assessment to support new licence: WML-GL31 - Woodpigeon

PDF, 2.3MB, 166 pages

Reference: RFI 4658

A summary setting out our response to an FOI request on 8 May 2019 on Natural England’s decision to withdraw some wild bird general licences. It also sets out the assessments used to support issuing 3 new licences for:

  • Carrion crows (GL26)
  • Canada geese (GL28)
  • Woodpigeon (GL31)
Published 23 May 2019