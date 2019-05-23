FOI release
Wild bird general licences: legal summary on decision to withdraw licences (GL04, GL05 and GL06) and assessments to support new ones
Legal summary of why Natural England took the decision to withdraw wild bird general licences and the assessments supporting the issue of 3 new licences (GL26, GL28, GL31).
Documents
Details
Reference: RFI 4658
A summary setting out our response to an FOI request on 8 May 2019 on Natural England’s decision to withdraw some wild bird general licences. It also sets out the assessments used to support issuing 3 new licences for:
- Carrion crows (GL26)
- Canada geese (GL28)
- Woodpigeon (GL31)
Published 23 May 2019