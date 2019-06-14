Wild bird general licences: Defra and Natural England's approach

Three new general licences for the killing or taking of wild birds in England were issued at 00:01 on Friday 14 June.

The new licences allow users to control certain species of wild birds in order to:

The decision to issue the new licences follows analysis of information provided to Defra’s formal open evidence-gathering exercise. This allowed all concerned parties to explain the impact that the withdrawal of the 3 general licences GL04, GL05 and GL06 had on the management of wild birds.

The call for evidence Use of general licences for the management of certain wild birds closed on Monday 13 May, with over 4,000 responses submitted. Having also sought the views of user groups on the usability of different potential licensing options, the 3 new general licences seek to protect wild birds whilst recognising the legitimate needs of people and other wildlife. The 3 new general licences cover species and specified purposes that Defra considers appropriate in light of the information gathered through that exercise and other relevant evidence, including statutory advice from Natural England. At this stage, the new licences will not apply to European protected sites.

The licences will be valid until 29 February 2020. In the meantime, Defra will lead a review of the longer-term general licensing arrangements. Defra intends to launch an initial public consultation in the summer, with further details to follow. Defra will work closely on this review with Natural England, who have already indicated the need to examine a wider range of general and class licences.