Who can issue fit notes: guidance for healthcare professionals and their employers
Guidance to provide advice to doctors, nurses, occupational therapists, pharmacists, physiotherapists and their employers about certifying fit notes
This guidance provides a summary of the knowledge, skills, experience and training that healthcare professionals eligible to sign fit notes are expected to have before certifying fit notes.
It has been developed in close partnership with a range of key stakeholders, including the departments of health across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.